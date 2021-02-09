Police warn drivers not to travel as up to 7cm of snow falls overnight

Published: 8:49 AM February 9, 2021

Drivers are being urged not to travel unless necessary after further snow showers were recorded in Suffolk overnight, with parts of the county now having over a foot of level snow on the ground.

Suffolk police has asked people to stay at home unless making an essential journey today, as snow conditions continue to cause difficulties on the roads.

Inspector Richard Gubbins, from the county's police control room at Martlesham, said conditions have improved over the last 24 hours, but their advice remains the same.

EAST: Another 10+cm fell over parts of Norfolk last night as frequent showers moved inland from the North Sea, with an area of snow also giving 3-7cm in parts of Essex and SE Suffolk to the south/east of the A12... ❄️



Submit a snow depth report: https://t.co/yD9FJ8RUEL pic.twitter.com/xvB4HExdOz — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 9, 2021

He said they were called to 80 incidents in the snow for the first 24 hours after Storm Darcy arrived on Sunday, but just 42 reports in the last day.

He said: "I'd ask people to really think about whether their journey is absolutely necessary. Do they really need that supermarket shop, is the pantry completely bare? And even does their dog really need a new toy today?

"Keep the roads as clear as possible for the essential workers and keep yourselves safe."

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest, said some parts of Suffolk now have over a foot of level snow on the ground.

He said parts of Suffolk and north Essex, particularly to the south/east of the A12 had up to 7cm of snow fall overnight.

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place until midnight.

He said: "We have had a constant stream of snow flurries from the north sea, which turned heavier last night.

"It's still pretty blustery out there now, but hopefully the winds will ease down today.

"There is some light snow falling now in Suffolk and further snow showers will come in from North Sea today, nothing too heavy but they will be adding to what is already on the ground."

Mr Holley said there are currently winds of 30 to 35mph on the coast, but this will ease down throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain barely above freezing and some parts of the county could see temperatures drop to -10C on Thursday morning.

He said snow showers will become confined just to the coast by Wednesday night, but once we get beyond that it will be mostly dry for the rest of the week.

He has warned it will take some time to shift the snow which is on the ground, with disruption expected to continue over the next couple of days.

