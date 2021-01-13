News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
How likely is snow in Suffolk this week?

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:37 AM January 13, 2021   
Snow in Christchurch Park,

Could more snow be on the way this week? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After smatterings of snow already in recent weeks, how likely is it that are going to see anymore of the white stuff in the next few days?

Well according to forecasters Weatherquest there is a chance, albeit brief, of some more snow in Suffolk. 

Although it has been a fairly bright start to the day some rain is set to push through, giving a chance of some sleet. 

The rain will stay overnight meaning there is a further chance for sleet on Thursday. 

"It's going to be mixed in," said a spokesman for Weatherquest. 

"It's nothing that is going to stick and settle."

There's another chance for a small amount of snow later on this week too. 

Although Friday is set to be dry there is more rain on the way on Saturday. 

Weatherquest said it was likely to be cold before the rain arrived leading to the chance of some sleet and brief amounts of snow as the rain starts. 

The sleet and snow will not settle, however, and will instead turn into more rain. 

Suffolk Weather

