Dramatic pictures show shelf cloud over Suffolk as storms set in

Published: 11:59 AM May 18, 2021

Incredible clouds rolling over the skies in Great Cornard - Credit: Andy Bowes

Dramatic pictures have shown incredible cloud formations during a stormy night in the Suffolk skies.

Photographers were out across the county on Monday night to capture the moment as thick grey clouds rolled across the sky.

Thick clouds over the skies in Clare - Credit: Tracy Lovell

The thundery conditions were mostly seen in the west of the county, although dark shelf clouds and gust fronts were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich.

More thundery conditions are set to come – with forecasters warning of thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic cloud formations were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich - Credit: Carl Harlott

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "It is going to be a largely dry morning before the chance of thunderstorms from midday onwards.

"Not everywhere will see thunder, but much of the county will likely see some heavy rain. There's a chance of further thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon too."

Forecasters have warned more storms could be on the way - Credit: Andy Bowes

More storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Carl Harlott



