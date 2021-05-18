News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Gallery

Dramatic pictures show shelf cloud over Suffolk as storms set in

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:59 AM May 18, 2021   
Incredible clouds rolling over the skies in Great Cornard

Incredible clouds rolling over the skies in Great Cornard - Credit: Andy Bowes

Dramatic pictures have shown incredible cloud formations during a stormy night in the Suffolk skies.

Photographers were out across the county on Monday night to capture the moment as thick grey clouds rolled across the sky.

Thick clouds over the skies in Clare

Thick clouds over the skies in Clare - Credit: Tracy Lovell

The thundery conditions were mostly seen in the west of the county, although dark shelf clouds and gust fronts were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich.

More thundery conditions are set to come – with forecasters warning of thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic cloud formations were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich

Dramatic cloud formations were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich - Credit: Carl Harlott

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "It is going to be a largely dry morning before the chance of thunderstorms from midday onwards.

You may also want to watch:

"Not everywhere will see thunder, but much of the county will likely see some heavy rain. There's a chance of further thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon too."

Forecasters have warned more storms could be on the way

Forecasters have warned more storms could be on the way - Credit: Andy Bowes

More storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon

More storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Carl Harlott


Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  2. 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
  3. 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
  1. 4 Body found in the River Orwell
  2. 5 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
  3. 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
  4. 7 What has changed in Woodbridge over lockdown?
  5. 8 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
  6. 9 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
  7. 10 Suffolk pensioner exposed to asbestos for up to 30 years as carpenter
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Football

Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A view of Hill Farm, Martlesham, which is being offered up for sale for the first time in 60 years

‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Injured skipper Luke Chambers makes a heart with his hands ahead of the Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Football

Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus