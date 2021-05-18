Gallery
Dramatic pictures show shelf cloud over Suffolk as storms set in
- Credit: Andy Bowes
Dramatic pictures have shown incredible cloud formations during a stormy night in the Suffolk skies.
Photographers were out across the county on Monday night to capture the moment as thick grey clouds rolled across the sky.
The thundery conditions were mostly seen in the west of the county, although dark shelf clouds and gust fronts were also seen over the Ravenswood area of Ipswich.
More thundery conditions are set to come – with forecasters warning of thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "It is going to be a largely dry morning before the chance of thunderstorms from midday onwards.
You may also want to watch:
"Not everywhere will see thunder, but much of the county will likely see some heavy rain. There's a chance of further thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon too."
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
- 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 4 Body found in the River Orwell
- 5 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 7 What has changed in Woodbridge over lockdown?
- 8 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
- 9 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
- 10 Suffolk pensioner exposed to asbestos for up to 30 years as carpenter