Flood alerts issued in response to Storm Darcy snow
A number of flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex in response to heavy Storm Darcy snow.
River levels across the county are running higher than usual due to the continuous snowfall since Sunday morning.
As a result, the Environment Agency has warned that some rivers could burst their banks.
In northern parts of Suffolk, areas surrounding the River Waveney and the River Dove are expected to experience minor flooding to low lying land and roads, with further forecasted snow set to keep river levels high for the coming days.
Likewise, river levels are also high around the Little Ouse River and River Thet, with both alerts covering areas as far south as Elmswell and Mendlesham.
There are also risks of groundwater flooding in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, in the Eastgate Street and Snailwell areas respectively.
In south Suffolk and north Essex, the River Colne is also at risk of flooding — although the situation is not expected to escalate and the alert is likely to be lifted before the end of the day.
The Environment Agency warned: "Take care on riverside footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded, and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."