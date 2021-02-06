Live

Published: 12:04 PM February 6, 2021

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend - Credit: Dan Holley

Suffolk and Essex are gearing up for several days of heavy snowfall caused by Storm Darcy - with up to 20cms expected in some places by the end of Sunday.

An amber weather warning is in place for parts of the East of England from Sunday to Monday for snow as the 'Beast from the East 2' blows in, with a yellow warning currently in place for snow and ice in the region.

The forecast on Friday by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley showed Lowestoft, a large part of south Norfolk, Ipswich and Tendring were expected to get 15-20cm by the end of Sunday.

However now the area likely to be worst affected has shifted slightly, predicting the heaviest showers to miss Lowestoft but still hit east Suffolk.

Parts of West Suffolk will miss the worst of it but are still predicted to get 10-15cm by the end of the weekend, while Newmarket and even further west are predicted between 5-10cm.

Mr Holley tweeted this morning saying: "Outbreaks of rain will turn to snow on Saturday night, persisting in some areas through Sunday and into Monday.

"Still some uncertainty about the northern/western extent of snow (especially in Norfolk), but E Suffolk remains the focus for the largest accumulations."

EAST: Outbreaks of rain will turn to snow on Saturday night, persisting in some areas through Sunday and into Monday. Still some uncertainty about the northern/western extent of snow (especially in Norfolk), but E Suffolk remains the focus for the largest accumulations ❄️ pic.twitter.com/c5PhwNps6G — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 6, 2021

Make sure you send us your snow pictures by emailing: newsroom@archant.co.uk