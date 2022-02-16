Storm Dudley batters Suffolk, bringing trees down and blocking A12

Breaking

Storm Dudley is wreaking havoc across the county, with falling trees causing power cuts and blocking roads - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service/Fiona Banham

Storm Dudley is causing problems across Suffolk this evening with fallen trees blocking roads and causing power cuts.

High winds of 60mph are battering communities across the county and the treacherous weather is set to continue until Friday.

Suffolk police have received over 30 reports of blocked roads across the county with Darsham, Saxmundham, Hadleigh and Brandon among the areas affected.

A spokesman said: "We have reports of lots of fallen trees across all areas caused by the bad weather we are experiencing."

Both lanes of the A12 in Darsham are currently blocked due to a fallen tree.

Earlier today, Suffolk Police issued a warning to drivers to be "extra careful" due to the hazardous conditions.

In Brandon, a fallen tree caused a power cut to hundreds of people in the town.

Engineers remain at the scene and continue to work on restoring power.

High winds are expected this evening and a yellow weather warning is now in place until the weekend.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the northern half of Suffolk, including Leiston, Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, between 5pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

While yellow wind warnings are in place, the Met Office said rail services could be affected and trees could fall.

There is also a chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

