News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Centre Parcs resort in Elveden closed due to Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:58 AM February 18, 2022
The Centre Parcs resort in Elveden is closed due to Storm Eunice

The Centre Parcs resort in Elveden is closed due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Archant

Centre Parcs' holiday resort in Elveden has been closed due to the strong winds from Storm Eunice.

The estate, near Thetford Forest in north Suffolk, will not welcome new guests set to arrive today, the firm revealed on Twitter.

Other Centre Parcs in Longleat and Woburn Forest will also be shut today.

An amber weather warning is in place for most of the day due to Storm Eunice, which is set to bring gusts of up to 90mph.

A more severe red warning has been issued for parts of Suffolk, but does not cover the northern half of the county.

Dozens of schools in Suffolk have already announced they will be closed today due to the conditions.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam and Tony of The Suffolk Jungle Room - a new cafe and plant shop in Metfield

Food and Drink

First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person