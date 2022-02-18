Centre Parcs resort in Elveden closed due to Storm Eunice

The Centre Parcs resort in Elveden is closed due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Archant

Centre Parcs' holiday resort in Elveden has been closed due to the strong winds from Storm Eunice.

The estate, near Thetford Forest in north Suffolk, will not welcome new guests set to arrive today, the firm revealed on Twitter.

Update

Closure of Elveden, Longleat & Woburn Forest tomorrow 18 Feb 22

In light of the severe weather and high winds forecasted to hit the country tomorrow, we have taken the decision to close Center Parcs Elveden, Longleat & Woburn Forest for guests arriving 18 February. 1/3 — Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) February 17, 2022

Other Centre Parcs in Longleat and Woburn Forest will also be shut today.

An amber weather warning is in place for most of the day due to Storm Eunice, which is set to bring gusts of up to 90mph.

A more severe red warning has been issued for parts of Suffolk, but does not cover the northern half of the county.

Dozens of schools in Suffolk have already announced they will be closed today due to the conditions.