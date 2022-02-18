Storm Eunice in Suffolk: Everything we know so far about its impact

A tree came to rest on a building blocking a major road through Sudbury during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PAIGE CARTER

Storm Eunice has torn through Suffolk leaving thousands without power, knocking down scores of trees and causing damage to properties.

Emergency services have been called to multiple incidents and at least two people have been injured as winds of almost 80mph battered the county.

The progress of the storm

A rare Met Office red weather warning for wind – meaning flying debris could pose a danger to life – was in place until 3pm, when it was downgraded to an amber warning.

The amber warning is in place until 9pm today.

Here's a round up of everything we know has happened in Suffolk so far:

A tree came to rest on a building blocking a major road through Sudbury during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PAIGE CARTER

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford - Credit: themill-longmelford.com

See shocking pictures of Storm Eunice battering Suffolk in our gallery.