News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Storm Eunice in Suffolk: Everything we know so far about its impact

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:11 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:16 PM February 18, 2022
A tree came to rest on a building in Sudbury, Suffolk during Storm Eunice.

A tree came to rest on a building blocking a major road through Sudbury during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PAIGE CARTER

Storm Eunice has torn through Suffolk leaving thousands without power, knocking down scores of trees and causing damage to properties.

Emergency services have been called to multiple incidents and at least two people have been injured as winds of almost 80mph battered the county.

The progress of the storm

A rare Met Office red weather warning for wind – meaning flying debris could pose a danger to life – was in place until 3pm, when it was downgraded to an amber warning.

The amber warning is in place until 9pm today.

Here's a round up of everything we know has happened in Suffolk so far:

A tree came to rest on a building in Sudbury, Suffolk during Storm Eunice.

A tree came to rest on a building blocking a major road through Sudbury during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PAIGE CARTER

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford - Credit: themill-longmelford.com

See shocking pictures of Storm Eunice battering Suffolk in our gallery.

Storm Eunice
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Storm Dudley causing havoc in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
EADT PIC GALLERY/ WEATHER Storm clouds gather: Moody winter's day at Southwold pier as strong Sou

Suffolk Live News

'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon