Storm Eunice in Suffolk: Everything we know so far about its impact
Published: 4:11 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:16 PM February 18, 2022
- Credit: PAIGE CARTER
Storm Eunice has torn through Suffolk leaving thousands without power, knocking down scores of trees and causing damage to properties.
Emergency services have been called to multiple incidents and at least two people have been injured as winds of almost 80mph battered the county.
A rare Met Office red weather warning for wind – meaning flying debris could pose a danger to life – was in place until 3pm, when it was downgraded to an amber warning.
The amber warning is in place until 9pm today.
Here's a round up of everything we know has happened in Suffolk so far:
- Fire crews were called to rescue a person from under a collapsed barn in Stonham Aspal, near Debenham.
- Emergency services were called after a crew member of a ship docked at Felixstowe was injured when a mooring rope came free. The port will remain closed until tomorrow morning due to the high winds.
- At about 11.30am today a 'major incident' was declared by emergency services and Suffolk County Council.
- The Orwell Bridge closed early this morning due to the high winds. It is expected to be closed all day.
- A huge tree came down across a road and onto a building, blocking Gainsborough Street in Sudbury.
- Thousands of homes across the county were left without power due to the storm.
- Bury St Edmunds town centre was closed by police as tiles were blown off the roof of a shop.
- A retail park in Lowestoft was shut after a sign at the entrance was shredded by the high winds.
- Multiple major roads around the county were blocked by fallen trees and branches. In some cases, the falling debris brought down power cables.
- Greater Anglia cancelled all trains due to multiple trees blocking the line.
- Hundreds of schools closed for the day, and events ranging across the county were cancelled.
- The shrink wrap covering St Francis Tower in Ipswich was shredded by the storm, as more trees came down across town.