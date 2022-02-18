Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of homes in west Suffolk without power

Hundreds of homes in west Suffolk have been left without power due to a high voltage overhead electricity fault - Credit: Alison Connors

Hundreds of homes have been left without power in west Suffolk as Storm Eunice arrives in the county.

UK Power Networks is reporting that 265 customers in Newmarket have been affected by this power cut, which was first reported at 8.34am.

Its website says engineers are "currently investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area."

Power is expected to be brought back online between 10am and 11am.

In addition to this, UK Power Networks has reported a separate power cut in the West Stow area. This was first reported at 9:04am. It is currently unknown how many people are affected.

The power companies website states that a fault has occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment.

It is estimated that power will be restored between 12:30pm and 13:30pm.

Keep up with power cuts on ukpowernetworks.co.uk/fault-map



