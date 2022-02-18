News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van driver has lucky escape after tree smashes front of vehicle

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:53 PM February 18, 2022
The van after it was smashed by a tree in Elveden, north Suffolk

The van after it was smashed by a tree in Elveden, north Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A van driver was left uninjured after strong winds from Storm Eunice saw a tree smash their vehicle in Elveden.

Mildenhall police shared a picture of the wrecked Citroen on the B1106 in the west Suffolk village.

Police said: "This lucky driver walked away uninjured after a tree fell on his vehicle.

"We are continuing to battle the elements to keep the roads open. Thank you for all your help and support."

Trees have fallen across Suffolk in Storm Eunice, with winds of more than 70mph battering the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

