What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today

Storm Eunice is bringing wind speeds of up to 90mph to Suffolk today - Credit: Archant

Storm Eunice has arrived in Suffolk and is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 90mph – but when will the gusts be the strongest?

Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, has revealed wind speeds are expected to peak in the early afternoon after a red weather warning was issued for parts of Suffolk by the Met Office.

While the warning is in place between 10am and 3pm, the Met Office said the conditions present a danger to life.

EAST: Here's a rough idea on the timing of the strong winds during #StormEunice - timing/strength will vary depending on your location in the region (earliest in the west) 🌬️

After a mild morning, a subzero windchill will develop through Friday afternoon... 🥶 pic.twitter.com/r25yNccEvl — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 17, 2022

The A14 over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich will be closed throughout Friday, National Highways confirmed yesterday.

In a forecast, meteorologist Adam Dury said he expects today to start off mild with some "breezy" conditions, with wind speeds at about 40mph by 8am.

However, the gusts will soon pick up and are likely to reach 60mph by 10am.

The peak of the storm is expected between 12pm and 3pm, when the wind speeds could reach 90mph – faster than the 81mph recorded in Storm Dennis in East Anglia in February 2020.

By 4pm the speeds are likely to be down to 70mph, but will still be strong at about 50mph by 8pm.

Mr Dury said: "There is going to be a danger to life throughout the day if you're outside. If something is not tied down, it could become flying debris.

"It could be on par with the Great Storm of 1987. It's going to be gustier than what we have had in recent times."