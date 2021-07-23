News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weekend weather: Thundery showers, sunny spells and possibly even hail

Michael Steward

Published: 3:18 PM July 23, 2021   
As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as

Suffolk and Essex could see thunder storms over the weekend - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and Essex is set for a mixed bag of weather over the weekend, with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some areas alongside sunnier spells. 

Forecasters are predicting outbreaks of showers on Saturday but there will be sunny at times during the day. 

There is a higher risk of showers and wet weather on Sunday, with the possibility of hail and thunder. 

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "There's going to be a lot of storms pushing into southern England tonight, and the dregs of those will creep up through Essex and Suffolk as we go through Saturday morning, but they will be weakening by the time they get here. 

"There's the risk of some showery bits of rain on Saturday but overall, it's going to be quite hit and miss. Not everywhere will see it and some places may even stay dry tomorrow with some sunny spells. 

"It's going to be quite humid on Saturday and we might just scrape 24C/25C (75-77F) in the afternoon. There will be variable amounts of cloud so it's not going to be clear blue sky like we've had recently. 

"If you do catch a shower on Saturday, it could be on the heavy side and we can't rule out a rumble of thunder but it's not going to be everywhere and some places will wonder what all the fuss was about."

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

The region could also see some sunny spells over the weekend - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Holley added that showers are more likely throughout the day on Sunday. 

He said: "On Sunday, we have a greater risk of showers, more widely, across the area. For the region as a whole, there's a higher risk that more places will see some wet weather on Sunday. 

"It will probably start off quite cloudy, quite misty and murky, with some dampness around in the air first thing. Then as the cloud breaks, we'll see quite a few showers developing and by the afternoon they could be quite heavy, with some hail and thunder mixed in. 

"They will be relatively slow moving so because of that there could some quite high rainfall totals locally. But you only have to go a few miles down the road and they will have had hardly any rain at all."

