Wet weather to continue for now - but drier days are on their way!
- Credit: Archant
Wet and unsettled weather is set to continue for a few days at least this week, according to forecasters.
East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest said that drier days were on their way but it would still be a few more days before they came about.
Monday could be a very wet day with thundery showers possible.
Tuesday is set to be a little better but the risk of showers remains for the region with Wednesday only a little better.
Conditions are set to become drier from Thursday onwards with temperatures expected to reach around 18C.
"It will feel warmer then, than it will do for the next few days," said Chris Bell from Weatherquest.
Anyone hoping for a heatwave however, will be disappointed with temperatures only expected to reach 20C or the low 20s by the end of this week and into the Bank Holiday weekend.
