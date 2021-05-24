Wet weather to continue for now - but drier days are on their way!

Published: 12:04 PM May 24, 2021

Wet and unsettled weather is set to continue for a few days at least this week, according to forecasters.

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest said that drier days were on their way but it would still be a few more days before they came about.

Monday could be a very wet day with thundery showers possible.

Tuesday is set to be a little better but the risk of showers remains for the region with Wednesday only a little better.

Conditions are set to become drier from Thursday onwards with temperatures expected to reach around 18C.

You may also want to watch:

"It will feel warmer then, than it will do for the next few days," said Chris Bell from Weatherquest.

Anyone hoping for a heatwave however, will be disappointed with temperatures only expected to reach 20C or the low 20s by the end of this week and into the Bank Holiday weekend.