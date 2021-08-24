Dry weather for bank holiday - but no heatwave

Published: 2:42 PM August 24, 2021

Warm weather is expected for Suffolk over the bank holiday weekend - but forecasters say there will be no heatwave.

The region will stay mostly dry over the three-day break, with many people planning days out for the weekend.

A spokesman for East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Saturday and Sunday, there will be highs of around 20C with dry conditions and a bit of sunshine."

However, the spokesman also said there is no chance of a heatwave - with temperatures set to remain cool into next week.

"Temperatures for the following week might at best get to 22C, which is nowhere close to where it needs to be to be classed as a heatwave," he said.

"For us in the east, we are going to be at least 7C to 8C below.

"It will be pretty dry next week with a little bit of drizzle here and there, but no real quantity of rainfall.

"Chances are, with this dry weather, we are likely to be quite a way below the average for rainfall in August."



