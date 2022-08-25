News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What will the weather be like in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend?

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:43 PM August 25, 2022
Visitorrs enjoying the hot weather at Aldeburgh, Suffolk.

Weather experts are predicting more settled weather for this Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Archant

As we gear up for another Bank Holiday this weekend, people are keeping an eye on the weather forecast following some heavy downpours.

Weather experts are predicting the rain to clear and more settled weather expected over the weekend. 

Zoe Johnson, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "We are only really expecting rain today. The rain we have got at the moment is gradually going to clear north-easterly as we go through the day. 

"Towards the end of the day it should turn a bit drier. 

"Through Friday and into the Bank Holiday we are seeing high pressure build which tends to give us more settled weather, but we could still have the odd shower at times, but generally it is going to be dry with variable clouds, sunny spells, and temperatures close to average for this time of year."

Average temperatures for this time of year is in the high teens and low to mid 20s. 

It comes after Suffolk was hit with torrential downpours which lead to a road in Bury St Edmunds flooding.  

River levels are currently reacting to the heavy rainfall this morning, after a weather warning was put in place for thunderstorms

