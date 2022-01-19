Cold weather alert issued for Suffolk for the next four days

More cold weather is on its way in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

A cold weather alert has been issued for Suffolk and north Essex for the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to plummet below freezing once again in the region, and the alert is in place until Sunday.

People are also being reminded to keep their homes heated to at least 18C - particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.

Steve Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: "A change in conditions brings cold air to the UK, spreading from the north later on Wednesday then lingering over England and Wales for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

"With easing winds and good clear spells, a widespread frost is likely on Thursday and Friday morning with temperatures recovering somewhat by day.

"Into the weekend, more cloud is likely to spread over England and Wales with less of a frost by night."

According to Suffolk Highways road surface temperatures are also expected to drop below -2.8C tonight so their teams will be gritting some of Suffolk major routes this evening.

