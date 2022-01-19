Cold weather alert issued for Suffolk for the next four days
- Credit: Archant
A cold weather alert has been issued for Suffolk and north Essex for the coming days.
Temperatures are expected to plummet below freezing once again in the region, and the alert is in place until Sunday.
People are also being reminded to keep their homes heated to at least 18C - particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.
Steve Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: "A change in conditions brings cold air to the UK, spreading from the north later on Wednesday then lingering over England and Wales for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
"With easing winds and good clear spells, a widespread frost is likely on Thursday and Friday morning with temperatures recovering somewhat by day.
"Into the weekend, more cloud is likely to spread over England and Wales with less of a frost by night."
According to Suffolk Highways road surface temperatures are also expected to drop below -2.8C tonight so their teams will be gritting some of Suffolk major routes this evening.
Most Read
- 1 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
- 2 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
- 3 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
- 4 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
- 5 When loans go permanent: Town's hits and misses when keeping hired hands full-time
- 6 'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'
- 7 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
- 8 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
- 9 Hazel O'Connor's Sudbury shows cancelled due to 'serious medical incident'
- 10 Star Suffolk breakfast blogger reveals her favourite food around Ipswich
The names of the gritters keeping Suffolk's roads clear of any ice were recently revealed and can be found below: