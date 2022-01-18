Cold weather set to continue after region hit by frost and fog

Wintry showers are forecast for Suffolk later this week after temperatures dipped to minus 5C last night.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Last night, the county was hit with localised fog, with one or two dense patches about, and a shallow fog remaining in Wattisham where visibility is about 600m."

"In the west of the region temperatures were lowest, with Cavendish reaching minus 4 or 5C."

Looking forward to the rest of the week, Mr Garner said there would be "dry, settled conditions for the bulk of the week, with a cold front coming across tomorrow causing one or two showers on Wednesday and Thursday".

"We're looking at daytime temperatures around average for this time of year at about 5-6C," he said.

He added that there was unlikely to be any snow, but sleet was expect on Thursday.