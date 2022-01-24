News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Further cold weather alert for Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:36 AM January 24, 2022
A frosty start in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds.

A cold weather alert has been extended for Suffolk and north Essex over the coming days - Credit: Gregg Brown

A cold weather alert for Suffolk and north Essex has been extended as freezing conditions expected over the next few days. 

The weather alert was previously in place until Sunday, January 23, but has now been extended until Wednesday, January 26. 

Temperatures are set to continue to drop below freezing over the coming days and vulnerable people are still being reminded to keep their homes heated to at least 18C — particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.

Neil Armstrong, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: "With the extent of overnight cloud increasing in many places across the UK, the forecast shows that frost and sub-zero temperatures will become more confined to areas with clearer skies for the next few days."

These temperatures are also likely to occur in the east of England. 

Drivers have also being warned to take care in icy road conditions. 

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We’d always urge caution when driving in icy weather — increase your distance behind other vehicles.

"Make sure that there is enough room between your car and the vehicle in front to allow you to stop suddenly if you need to.”

Gritters are likely to be out across Suffolk over the coming days as roads are treated when temperatures drop below 1C. 

The names of the gritters keeping Suffolk roads safe were recently revealed and can be found below: 

