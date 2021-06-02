Scorching weather set to continue as temperatures reach 26C in Suffolk

Published: 4:30 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 2:42 PM June 2, 2021

Neve, Paige and Rose enjoy a dip in the sea at Aldeburgh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families once again took to the Suffolk seaside and enjoyed the scorching heat as children made the most of their half-term break from school.

Temperatures in Suffolk peaked at nearly 26C in Santon Downham on Wednesday, according to East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest - a slight increase from the day before.

Sisters Olivia and Emily made the most of the warm weather - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thursday is set to be another hot and balmy day in Suffolk and Essex as the sunshine from the Bank Holiday weekend continues, with temperatures set to reach up to 25C.

Nyah, Ava and Esme sit on Maggi Hambling's famous scallop sculpture - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, forecasters have said there is chance of rain on Friday before another clear and sunny weekend.

The sunshine is also expected to continue into next week.

Rupert, Kit, Olivia and Emily play on the beach at the resort - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With more people making the most of the warm weather and visiting the coast, community leaders in east Suffolk have urged day-trippers to be responsible and clear up their litter after visiting.

Ida was another youngster enjoying a day out at the sea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said "small actions make a big difference" and urged litter louts to look after their surroundings.

He added: "There is no excuse for littering - it is unnecessary, unpleasant and frankly unsightly.

Eliza and Arran having fun in the sea in near-26C temperatures - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Like many parts of the country, east Suffolk has seen an increase in littering recently and we are doing all we can, such as installing additional bins and emptying them more frequently, to tackle the issue.

"However, we need residents and visitors to play their part too.

"If everyone takes responsibility for their own rubbish when out and about, we can all work together to help keep east Suffolk safe and beautiful."



