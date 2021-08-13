News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Sunny weekend and highs of 24C predicted in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:13 PM August 13, 2021   
People enjoying the sunshine at Felixstowe sea front. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sun is set to shine over the week in Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk and Essex are set to bask in the sunshine over the weekend - but forecasters have said it is too early to tell if there will be a late August heatwave.

Temperatures could hit highs of 24C on both Saturday and Sunday in the region, with a likely chance of rain throughout Monday.

Conditions will then get warmer towards the end of the week, as forecasters predict highs of 22C next Friday.

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said a heatwave towards the end of the month was possible but dependent on a number of factors.

He said: "The next couple of days will be warm until Sunday. It's set to cool off into next week.

"There are some hints that temperatures towards the end of the week could rise a little bit more.

You may also want to watch:

"A heatwave is one of a few potential scenarios, but there's a lot of uncertainty. It's a bit too far out to tell."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
  3. 3 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
  1. 4 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
  2. 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
  3. 6 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
  4. 7 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
  5. 8 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
  6. 9 Construction of 140-home Stowmarket development underway
  7. 10 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Hazell

James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Essex Live

'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Newport County celebrate their early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a person with a gun in an armed robbery in Mildenhall last night

Suffolk Live | Video

Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus