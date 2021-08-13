Sunny weekend and highs of 24C predicted in Suffolk

Published: 1:13 PM August 13, 2021

The sun is set to shine over the week in Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk and Essex are set to bask in the sunshine over the weekend - but forecasters have said it is too early to tell if there will be a late August heatwave.

Temperatures could hit highs of 24C on both Saturday and Sunday in the region, with a likely chance of rain throughout Monday.

Conditions will then get warmer towards the end of the week, as forecasters predict highs of 22C next Friday.

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said a heatwave towards the end of the month was possible but dependent on a number of factors.

He said: "The next couple of days will be warm until Sunday. It's set to cool off into next week.

"There are some hints that temperatures towards the end of the week could rise a little bit more.

"A heatwave is one of a few potential scenarios, but there's a lot of uncertainty. It's a bit too far out to tell."