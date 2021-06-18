Suffolk braced for wet weekend - with poor weather expected into next week

Published: 8:21 AM June 18, 2021

Suffolk and Essex are expected to be wet this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Suffolk and Essex are braced for a wet and cloudy weekend - with the poor weather expected to continue into next week.

Forecasters are predicting rain to fall throughout Friday, with a small chance of showers on Saturday before another wet day on Sunday.

The Met Office previously issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for most of the East of England, which will be in place until 6am on Saturday.

England are due to play Scotland in Euro 2020 at Wembley at 8pm on Friday - meaning pub-goers will likely be forced inside by the weather.

There are currently no days next week that are expected to be dry.

The conditions are in stark contrast to those of a week ago, when the region basked in temperatures of close to 30C.