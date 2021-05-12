News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wet weather expected in Suffolk for second weekend in a row

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:11 AM May 12, 2021   
Showers are expected to hit East anglia throughout the day

More rain is expected in East Anglia this weekend

Forecasters are expecting rain to fall in Suffolk and north Essex for the second consecutive weekend - with the wet weather likely to continue into next week.

Light rain is forecast for most of Saturday, which is only likely to stop in the evening.

Sunday is also expected to be another wet day, with highs of 15C over the weekend.

Thunderstorms have been forecast for Monday afternoon and the showers are expected to continue throughout the week.

However, hospitality venues are permitted to welcome their first indoor customers in months from Monday as more lockdown measures are eased.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have only been able to seat customers outside since April 12.

Suffolk

