Sunshine set to stay this week - with temperatures up to 24C forecast

Published: 7:53 AM June 1, 2021

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun on Bank Holiday Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The hot weather in Suffolk and Essex is set to stay as forecasters predict temperatures could reach up to 24C this week.

After a rainy May, the sun finally broke out over the Bank Holiday weekend as families took to beaches and parks across the region.

Many coastal businesses reported the Bank Holiday period as their busiest of the year so far as wet conditions and lockdown rules have kept people inside for much of 2021.

The highest temperature was recorded in the west Suffolk village of Santon Downham, where it reached 23C on Monday.

Tuesday is expected to be another hot day with highs of 22C - but the mercury could reach 24C on Thursday.

However, forecasters are currently expecting the weekend to be wet and cloudy, with a small chance of rain.