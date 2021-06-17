News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thunderstorms expected to continue until Saturday in Suffolk and Essex

Published: 9:15 AM June 17, 2021   
Lightening Bolt taken of thethunder storm this morning 4.25am 19/07/2017 - taken from my bedroom wi

Thunderstorms are expected until Saturday morning in Suffolk and Essex (file photo) - Credit: Peter Cutts/newzulu.com

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex - with the stormy conditions expected to last until Saturday morning.

After several weeks of scorching heat, rain started to fall on Wednesday evening in parts of the region.

A weather warning for thunderstorms had previously been issued for the East of England - but this has now been extended until the weekend.

The warning says there is a small chance that homes and properties could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Spray and sudden flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists and some road closures.

The rain is expected to last throughout the next week, but temperatures are still likely to peak at around 20C over the next seven days.

