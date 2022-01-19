News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:01 PM January 19, 2022
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast this evening - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast including Southwold as high tides are expected. 

The Environmental Agency has issued alerts for Lowestoft to Bawdsey and Southwold between 9pm and 11pm tonight. 

High tides are expected to peak at 10pm this evening at Lowestoft and it is believed that they will be almost one metre higher than the usual peak. 

The warning suggests that flooding could affect costal roads and footpaths during high tides. 

People are also being warned to take extra care when on the coastal roads and footpaths, and not to put themselves in any unnecessary danger. 



Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Brook in Great Cornard has won the CAMRA pub of the month award. Landlord Simon Hearst with bar

Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon