Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast this evening - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast including Southwold as high tides are expected.

The Environmental Agency has issued alerts for Lowestoft to Bawdsey and Southwold between 9pm and 11pm tonight.

High tides are expected to peak at 10pm this evening at Lowestoft and it is believed that they will be almost one metre higher than the usual peak.

There are a number of flood alerts in place across the Suffolk and Norfolk coast this afternoon.



Find out more about what a flood alert means 👇



Sign up to our free flood warning service here: https://t.co/Xnppq1IGxE #Suffolk #Norfolk #Flood pic.twitter.com/vTQxJc79UY — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) January 19, 2022

The warning suggests that flooding could affect costal roads and footpaths during high tides.

People are also being warned to take extra care when on the coastal roads and footpaths, and not to put themselves in any unnecessary danger.








