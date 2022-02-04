Flood alerts issued for parts of Suffolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of coast across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Suffolk and north Essex coastline with higher than usual tides expected.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts - the third most serious type of warning - for Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries and the tidal Deben estuary.

Higher than usual tides are expected between 12pm and 4pm today, Friday, January 4.

The warning states: "Tide levels will be high around the boat yard in Felixstowe Ferry hamlet at the end of Ferry Road, and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in the surrounding marshland."

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".