'Be prepared': Flood alerts and warnings issued for parts of Suffolk coast

A flood warning and flood alerts have been issued for Southwold as temperatures also set to drop this evening - Credit: Archant

A flood alert and a flood warning have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast as higher than usual tides are expected.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warning - the second most serious type of warning - for the A12 at Blythburgh.

According to the warning, flooding is likely between 11pm today, Sunday, February 6, and 3am on Monday, February 7.

A flood alert has also been issued for the Southwold coast tonight through to the early hours of tomorrow morning.

High tide levels are expected to peak at 1.15am at the harbourside in Southwold.

The public has been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Temperatures across Suffolk are also expected to reach near freezing overnight.

Chris Bell from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "There is the chance of a light ground frost on Monday morning.

"It will be a chilly start to Monday and we should see a bit more cloud around by the afternoon with highs of 7C or 8C."

Given the temperatures are set to drop this evening Suffolk Highways has announced that gritters will be out tonight.

