Suffolk floods in pictures

Gallery

Published: 7:02 PM January 29, 2021

Last of the day's sunlight falls on the soaked fields near Framlingham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk has been swamped by two days of flooding after a deluge of rain on Thursday led to rising river levels and water on the roads.

Two flood warnings and 18 lower level alerts were in place for the county as of this morning.

The Environment Agency had two warnings in place for The River Gipping through Needham Market and The River Colne from Castle Hedingham to upstream of Halstead.

In Needham Market, St Mary's Road, Hawks Mill Street, Crown Street, Coddenham Road, Pinecroft Way and Maitland Road were at risk.

Flooding of the River Colne has been most likely to affect Yeldham Road, Nunnery Street, the A1017 and the B1058 at Castle Hedingham, Station Road, Summerfields, Spring Way and Alderford Street in Sible Hedingham.

Lower level alerts have been in place for much of the rest of Suffolk with the river's Stour, Lark, Waveney and Deben all affected.

The Environment Agency said more unsettled weather was predicted for the next few days and next week is expected to see snow and ice.

The beach near Southwold Pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

High waters near Southwold Harbour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A dog enjoys a swim in the water on Southwold beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flooded fields near Sothwold Harbour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Station Road in Blaxhall completely flooded - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Last of the day's sunlight falls on the soaked fields near Framlingham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A dog enjoys a swim in the water on Southwold beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The beach near Southwold Pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

High waters near Southwold Golf Club - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

High waters near Southwold Harbour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown