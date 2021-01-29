Gallery
Suffolk floods in pictures
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk has been swamped by two days of flooding after a deluge of rain on Thursday led to rising river levels and water on the roads.
Two flood warnings and 18 lower level alerts were in place for the county as of this morning.
The Environment Agency had two warnings in place for The River Gipping through Needham Market and The River Colne from Castle Hedingham to upstream of Halstead.
In Needham Market, St Mary's Road, Hawks Mill Street, Crown Street, Coddenham Road, Pinecroft Way and Maitland Road were at risk.
Flooding of the River Colne has been most likely to affect Yeldham Road, Nunnery Street, the A1017 and the B1058 at Castle Hedingham, Station Road, Summerfields, Spring Way and Alderford Street in Sible Hedingham.
Lower level alerts have been in place for much of the rest of Suffolk with the river's Stour, Lark, Waveney and Deben all affected.
The Environment Agency said more unsettled weather was predicted for the next few days and next week is expected to see snow and ice.