Is it really hotter than 1976? And other heatwave questions answered

People stay in the shade during the heatwave in Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk has basked in temperatures in the high-30s for the past two days as the Met Office issued its first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat.

But the county has had very hot summers before, so is this really any different?

And if it is different, why?

Isn’t this just like the summer of 1976 again?

No.

The summer of 1976 saw panic-buying and field fires in Suffolk after temperatures rose and it didn't rain between June 23 and July 7.

But Nigel Arnell, professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, says while it was hot in 1976, it was not as “extremely hot” as it is currently.

He said the impacts of that hot summer have been forgotten, and added: “It was disruptive. And it wasn’t really as extreme in temperature as what we’re experiencing at the moment.”

A fire at Stanway in July 1976 which spread rapidly and damaged outbuilding and fences. - Credit: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

In East Anglia, fire brigades answered a call every three minutes on average and fire crews have also been very busy through this heatwave.

Dr Friederike Otto, from Grantham Institute for Climate Change, Imperial College London, acknowledges that there have been heatwaves in the past, but says the difference in 1976 was how the rest of the world looked.

“In 1976, there was a heatwave in the UK. In 2022, there are heatwaves everywhere in the world. And so have been in 2021 and 2020 and 2019,” she said.

Felixstowe Spa showgirls on the beach in July 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

Is climate change already affecting heatwaves?

Yes.

Dr Otto, one of the scientists who have pioneered studies that spell out the role of global warming in extreme weather events, has said every heatwave today is made more likely, frequent and intense by climate change.

Early morning dog walkers headed to the beach in Felixstowe on Tuesday to keep out of the heat - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A World Weather Attribution study into the heatwave in central and western Europe in summer 2019 that set a new record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge found it would have been up to 3C cooler if the climate was not changing.

The same group of international scientists, who compare what would have happened without climate change and with the current level of warming, also found that last year’s record-shattering heatwave in the US and Canada would have been “virtually impossible” without rising global temperatures.

How does climate change affect heatwaves?

Average global temperatures have risen by as much as 1.2C since the industrial revolution as a result of human activities that put heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, such as burning fossil fuels.

So when naturally occurring hot periods happen, they come on top of this warming, pushing temperatures even higher than they would have been, making heatwaves more frequent and intense.

In addition, climate change can lead to drier soil conditions in some areas which means the sun’s energy heats the ground and air, rather than being used to evaporate water, adding to the heat.

And some parts of the world, such as Africa, are heating up faster than the global average, so when we get warm air flowing from the south, that also makes the heat more extreme.

People keep cool during the heatwave in Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What are the consequences of more heatwaves?

Extreme heat is deadly, and heatwaves can kill thousands of people, with around 3,000 people dying in the UK in 2021 due to hot conditions, according to Dr Vikki Thompson, climate scientist at the University of Bristol.

While extreme cold is still the biggest weather killer of people in the UK, Prof Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading warns heatwaves will begin to take over as the most dangerous natural hazard in years to come without action to curb climate change.

More heatwaves will also mean more disruption to travel, health services and work and education, and the hot conditions – especially coming after dry periods such as the one seen in parts of England this year – make wildfires more likely.

Firefighters at the scene of a large field fire near Woodbridge in east Suffolk. Crews were called to the standing crop fire off Marlesford Road, Campsea Ashe, just before 11.40am on Tuesday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



