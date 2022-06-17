News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk records UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flock to the coast

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:50 PM June 17, 2022
Miley and Bobby playing on Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Miley and Bobby playing on Felixstowe beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk has recorded the UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flocked to the coast.

A temperature of 32.7C was recorded between 4pm and 5pm today, June 17, in Santon Downham in west Suffolk, close to the Norfolk border.

People making the most of the hot weather at Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

People making the most of the hot weather at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Danielle Booden

Annie Shuttleworth, forecaster at the Met Office, said: "The eastern areas have been the warmest today because there’s been a bit of a westerly breeze today, so across the east there’s been a bit more shelter from the breeze which is why temperatures have climbed over there."

Miley playing on Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Miley playing on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The sun is quite strong at this time of year, but it won’t be feeling as Mediterranean as it has been today for most of us but in the sunshine we do see over the weekend, we’ll still be feeling relatively warm."

Adrian Hine kayaking at Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Adrian Hine kayaking at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Danielle Booden

According to Weatherquest, Suffolk is likely to experience a more cloudy weekend with highs of 25C and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

