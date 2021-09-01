News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

August was 3rd dullest on record for region - but what does this month hold?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:41 PM September 1, 2021   
Crowds on Clacton beach ahead of the display

It was overcast for Clacton Airshow, as was the case throughout August - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Forecasters have reported that August 2021 was the third dullest on record.

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest reported that last month was the most overcast August for the region since 2008. 

Although some parts of south Suffolk and north Essex received slightly more than their average August rainfall, a lack of rain overall in the region saw it as the driest since 2016.

Forecasters said that East Anglia received only 60% of the rain it usually would in the month. 

As for temperatures, although it might not have felt it at times, the region was only 0.7C cooler than average for this time of year making it the coolest August since 2017. 

You may also want to watch:

With August having been dull, dry and cold, what does September have on offer?

Well it could be better news as following this week's continuation of the wet and cold weather conditions could be hotting up ever so slightly. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  2. 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
  3. 3 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
  1. 4 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
  2. 5 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  3. 6 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
  4. 7 How Ipswich Town are pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer recruitment drive 
  5. 8 The transfer window is shut - so are Town better, and who will play?
  6. 9 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
  7. 10 Demolition Man's cull, 19 signings and sagas galore - how the most hectic transfer window in Ipswich Town history played out

The wind direction will finally change next week to come up from the south. 

With it, it will bring a greater chance of sunshine but also showers. 

Temperatures had been consistently around 18 or 19C but from next week we could move up into the low 20s.

Weatherquest said it was not expecting any extremes when it came to temperatures for September but said that rainfall could be above average as it predicted a wet end to the month. 

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon