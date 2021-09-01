Published: 3:41 PM September 1, 2021

It was overcast for Clacton Airshow, as was the case throughout August - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Forecasters have reported that August 2021 was the third dullest on record.

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest reported that last month was the most overcast August for the region since 2008.

Although some parts of south Suffolk and north Essex received slightly more than their average August rainfall, a lack of rain overall in the region saw it as the driest since 2016.

Forecasters said that East Anglia received only 60% of the rain it usually would in the month.

As for temperatures, although it might not have felt it at times, the region was only 0.7C cooler than average for this time of year making it the coolest August since 2017.

With August having been dull, dry and cold, what does September have on offer?

Well it could be better news as following this week's continuation of the wet and cold weather conditions could be hotting up ever so slightly.

The wind direction will finally change next week to come up from the south.

With it, it will bring a greater chance of sunshine but also showers.

Temperatures had been consistently around 18 or 19C but from next week we could move up into the low 20s.

Weatherquest said it was not expecting any extremes when it came to temperatures for September but said that rainfall could be above average as it predicted a wet end to the month.