Extreme heat warning extended again - but when will the heatwave end?

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:15 AM July 13, 2022
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk. Lubos Lubosc and Veronica having fun on their holiday.

Lubosc and Veronica having fun on their holiday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The extreme heat warning has been extended again and people in Suffolk are beginning to wonder - when will the heatwave end?

Initially the warning was put in place by the Met Office for this coming Sunday, due to the possibility of "exceptionally high temperatures" that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. 

Yesterday, July 12, that warning was extended to include the following Monday, with temperatures expected to pose a risk to people's health.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk. James, Richard and Charlotte Woodward going for a dip.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk. James, Richard and Charlotte Woodward going for a dip. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Now, that warning has been extended again and Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day, potentially reaching 37C.

The highest ever temperature in the UK was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

According to the Met Office, population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only and people should seek guidance from 111 for non-emergency health advice.

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required and there is an increased risk of water safety incidents with more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk County Council’s director of public health, said: “We want people to enjoy the good weather, but also give some thought as to how they are going to keep themselves and others safe this summer.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“A heatwave can have a greater effect on babies and young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, so please make sure that you check in on anyone you know who falls under these categories."

