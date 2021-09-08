News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sweltering heat set to continue in Suffolk with highs of 27C forecast today

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:53 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 8:15 AM September 8, 2021
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

The mini-heatwave in Suffolk is set to continue after forecasters revealed temperatures reached higher than 30C on Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast highs of 27C in the west of the county on Wednesday, with temperatures likely to reach 25C in Ipswich.

Coastal towns such as Felixstowe and Lowestoft will be slightly cooler, reaching peaks of 22C.

On Tuesday, the weather station at Santon Downham between Brandon and Thetford recorded a temperature of 30.2C.

Families were pictured at beauty spots throughout Suffolk as they made the most of the late blast of the summer heat.

The sweltering conditions come after last month was revealed by East Anglian-forecaster Weatherquest as the coldest in the last decade.

