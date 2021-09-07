Suffolk set to bask in 28C heat today in late-summer 'mini-heatwave'

Published: 8:48 AM September 7, 2021

Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich in Monday's heat - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Weather forecasters are expecting temperatures in Suffolk to reach 28C over the next two days in a late blast of summer sun.

The Met Office is predicting the mercury could reach its highest point in the west of the county, with towns by the coast likely to be slightly cooler.

Samson and Seth having fun at Felixstowe beach on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But the skies are set to be clear all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain highly unlikely.

Families could be seen enjoying the warm weather at tourist hotspots in Suffolk on Monday, including Felixstowe beach and Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

Thursday is set to bring a change in the conditions as the skies get cloudier - with a high chance of showers on Friday.