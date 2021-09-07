News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Suffolk set to bask in 28C heat today in late-summer 'mini-heatwave'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:48 AM September 7, 2021   
Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich in Monday's heat - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Weather forecasters are expecting temperatures in Suffolk to reach 28C over the next two days in a late blast of summer sun.

The Met Office is predicting the mercury could reach its highest point in the west of the county, with towns by the coast likely to be slightly cooler.

Samson and Seth having fun at Felixstowe beach on Monday

Samson and Seth having fun at Felixstowe beach on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But the skies are set to be clear all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain highly unlikely.

Families could be seen enjoying the warm weather at tourist hotspots in Suffolk on Monday, including Felixstowe beach and Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

Thursday is set to bring a change in the conditions as the skies get cloudier - with a high chance of showers on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Children starting at Maidstone Infants School, Felixstowe, in September 2005

Nostalgia

September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY...

Coronavirus

Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon