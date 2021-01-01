Cold start to new year as Suffolk wakes to frosty morning

Published: 8:17 AM January 1, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM January 1, 2021

A blanket of frost covers the Suffolk countryside heading out of Ipswich towards Little Bealings - however Weatherquest says snowy scenes such as this are unlikely on Christmas Day this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and most of the country awoke to a frosty first morning of the new year - with temperatures again expected to fall below freezing tonight.

Forecasters predicted a cold start to 2021 as low cloud and patches of freezing fog descended over parts of the county in the early hours.

Experts foresee the frost clearing later on - but only to be replaced by outbreaks of patchy rain - mostly contained to areas nearer the coast.

The Met Office said showers would continue to be confined mainly to coastal areas overnight, while feeling frostier inland, where temperatures could dip to -1C.

Cold, cloudy and, in places, wet weather looks set to continue into Saturday - with more extreme conditions on the way early next week as rain, sleet and the possibility of snow arrive.