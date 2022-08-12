Suffolk is plunged into drought after two months of dry weather

The east has been plunged into drought following a decision at a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday - Credit: Getty Images/Polka Dot RF

Essential water supplies are safe despite the East of England being plunged into drought, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

The National Drought Group, which includes representatives of the EA, Government and water companies, decided on Friday that the threshold had been reached to move parts of the country onto a drought status.

However, both the EA and water company Anglian Water, which serves the east, have provided reassurances that reservoirs had been kept ‘topped up’ and a hosepipe ban was not needed.

An EA spokesperson said: “Essential supplies of water are safe. Water companies have a duty to ensure these supplies and have reassured regulators and Government that they will remain resilient across the country.

“Defra and the Environment Agency are urging water companies to continue with their precautionary planning to protect essential supplies in the event of a dry autumn.”

Anglian Water spokesperson Ciaran Nelson said: “Today’s declaration of drought across the region we supply serves to underline the seriousness of the situation.

“But because of the investments we’ve made and the support of our customers, we still do not envisage needing a hosepipe ban in our region this summer.”

He highlighted engineering schemes and pipelines that enabled water to be moved from the wetter north of the region to the drier south, such as from Rutland to Milton Keynes, while additional back-up supplies for Norwich had also helped.

A 400km one-metre-wide pipeline has been created, along with new reservoirs in Lincolnshire and the Fens.

Mr Nelson added: “Schemes like this mean we’ve been able to keep our reservoirs topped up to around 80% and to reduce the pressure on our underground aquifers which are about average, or just below, for the time of year. Just 5% of the water we use comes directly from rivers.

“The resilience we’ve created, combined with the best leakage record in the industry and 90% of our customers having meters, means we’re able to manage drawn out periods of intense hot weather. We can’t ‘make more water’, so we must do all we can to look after what we have.”

But he urged customers not to be "reckless" with water, adding the less that was used, the more could be left in the environment.

Reductions in usage had meant less water being taken from the River Nene so farmers and nature reserves could use more, while water could be pumped into rivers with low water levels rather than being used as drinking water.

The EA spokesperson said the change to drought status reflected the impact of prolonged dry weather on water resources and the environment.

But the change did not automatically trigger actions, although water companies will step up their actions to manage impacts according to their drought plans.

Water Minister Steve Double - Credit: Parliament TV

Water Minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country.

"Action is already being taken by the Government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.

“We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”

Alison Parnell, a drought manager for the Environment Agency in East Anglia, said: “We are committed at all levels within the Environment Agency to plan for and respond to drought.

“We’ve already been taking action to protect the environment; monitoring rivers and groundwaters, working with water companies and sending teams out to help wildlife in difficulty.

“We’ve also been working with farmers, businesses and other abstractors to manage water availability and ensure that they get the water they need while maintaining our protection of the environment.”

She urged people to report any environmental concerns to the helpline 0800 807060.