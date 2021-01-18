Flood warning as Suffolk set for 23 hours of heavy rain later this week

Published: 7:55 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 8:25 AM January 18, 2021

Flooding of the picnic area at Needham Lake last week. More heavy rain on the way this week. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Suffolk and north Essex - with travel disruption and flooding expected later in the week.

The Met Office weather warning is in place from midnight on Tuesday until 3am on Thursday morning, with forecasters predicting spells of heavy rain across the 23-hour period.

The yellow weather warning, which covers the south of England, could lead to travel disruption and flooding of a few homes and businesses, according to forecasters.

The Met Office also said bus and train services are likely to be affected, with journey times taking longer, and spray and flooding possible on the roads.

There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

The yellow weather warning follows a weekend of colder temperatures, with Suffolk and Essex waking up to blankets of snow on Saturday.

Many people used their daily exercise during lockdown to get out and about in the wintry landscape.

However, milder weather brought a thaw later in the day and Sunday saw some sunny weather arriving, with temperatures of up to 4C or 5C.

Forecasters from Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said the weather this week is likely to be "rather changeable", with more heavy rain and possible flooding.

They also said more snow could be on the way this weekend, as temperatures are set to drop on Saturday once again.