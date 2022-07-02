Suffolk records sunniest June in nearly 50 years

Suffolk has recorded its sunniest June in nearly 50 years.

According to data from Weatherquest, Suffolk has not seen this amount of sun since 1976, with temperatures 0.6C higher than average.

EAST - JUNE 2022:

🌡️ Warmer than average (+0.6°C)

🏜️ Much drier than normal (62%)

☀️ Sunniest June since 1976 (129%)



With just 185.4mm (67% of average), this is the driest January to June period in East Anglia since 1996, and prior to that 1976 pic.twitter.com/DR6QCRqVF9 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) July 2, 2022

The county also experienced a much drier June than normal, with rainfall at 62% of the average, making this the driest January to June period in East Anglia since 1996.

On June 17, Suffolk recorded the highest temperature in the UK at Santon Downham, with 32.7C being the height of the mid-month heatwave.

Alice and baby Paloma were out and about in the sun in June - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, the heat wave also caused some issues, with parts of the A14 and the A140 having to close due to surface issues caused by the hot weather.

Nevertheless, the levels of sun recorded were at 129% as people flocked to major events such as The Suffolk Show and Lowestoft's First Light Festival.

Back in the 1976 heatwave, temperatures exceeded 32C every day between June 23 and July 7 at one or more weather stations in the UK.