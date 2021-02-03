Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week

Published: 1:45 PM February 3, 2021

Suffolk could be hit by up to four days of snowfall as forecasters predict icy blasts sweeping the county next week.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the entire region on Wednesday morning – with snow and ice expected to bring a chance of travel delays, power cuts and some rural communities being cut off.

The warning will be in place between 3pm on Sunday and midnight on Monday – but cold conditions are thought to persist further into the week.

Adam Dury, meteorologist for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: "There could be a few places with a fair bit of snow on Sunday – and there's potential for a further round in the week.

"Either way, it will be cold for the majority of the week – at least until Thursday."

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise no higher than 2-3C near the cost and 1-2C further inland.

Meanwhile, overnight temperatures will fall as low as -6C during clearer spells.

A strong east/north-easterly wind will keep temperatures low and constant – and bring wintry showers on its arrival over the North Sea from Scandinavia and northern Russia.

"It will cause potentially disruptive snow in places," added Mr Dury, who said Suffolk could be susceptible until Wednesday.

"It could arrive between the early hours and afternoon of Sunday as rain from the previous day gradually turns to snow."



