GALLERY: Many enjoy the sun in Suffolk, but be cautious say experts

Gallery

Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend, but experts say that it is unlikely they will exceed 40C. Pictured: Abigail, Gabi and Archie Chapman enjoying an ice cream. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Record breaking temperatures have been predicted for this weekend – but experts say that the chances of these are “fairly low.”

East-Anglian based forecaster Weatherquest confirmed that parts of Suffolk had reached as high as 30C.

As of 3pm on Monday, Santon Downham had reached 30.5C, with Brooms Barn at 29.6C and Cavendish at 29.9C.

Villages and towns towards the coast were cooler, with Wattisham at 27.4C and Charsfield reaching a high of 25C.

Nicola, Pete, Rachel and Luke about to set out for a kayak in Walberswick PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Arthur and Poppy having fun in the sun in Walberswick PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A spokesperson for Weatherquest said it was unlikely that temperatures will exceed 40C this weekend.

He said: “Some social media posts on Twitter have predicted temperatures of 41 or 42 degrees.

“However, these are based on the output of one computer model out of many. There are around 70 different computer models that will be run for that day.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temperatures soar in Suffolk. Abigail Chapman having fun in the sea. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sally and Karl Baldwin setting up for the day at their beach hut in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mervyn and Anne Goodwin and Barbara Downey enjoying the sun at their beach hut in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“The official forecast for Sunday and Monday is looking at temperatures in the mid-thirties, rather than being as high as 40.

“There is a fairly low risk of temperatures being that high.”

The Met Office has issued an “extreme heat” warning for Suffolk and most parts of the UK, due to the possibility of “exceptionally high temperatures.”

Councillor David Fothergill is Chairman of the Local Government Association said: "No-one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Looking around at how our older neighbours are coping as we walk our children to school or head to the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer."

Meanwhile, water provider Essex and Suffolk Water has issued tips to customers to conserve water.

Artist Hugh Dalzell painting on Walberswick beach PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cillian and sister Amelie playing on Walberswick beach with their dog Dizzy PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temperatures soar in Suffolk. Lubosc and Veronica having fun on their holiday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Head of water service planning Colin Day said: “Our stocks of water remain healthy for this time of year, but when large numbers of people start using things like hot tubs or paddling pools it can pull heavily on our resources.

“Sometimes, this means the water in our network is being used faster than we can change it from raw water into drinking water.

"Even small changes can make a big difference, so make sure you’re doing all you can to be mindful this summer.”