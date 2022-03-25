Suffolk basks in spring sunshine - but the warm weather is not here to stay

Elsie with mum Becky having fun in the sun at Elmhurst park in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk's warm springtime weather is not here to stay - with forecasters predicting a return to average temperatures for the time of year next week.

This week has seen the mercury hit 19C (66F) in the region, and people in Suffolk have been flocking to the county's beauty spots to enjoy the warm weather.

However, after Saturday forecasters have said the weather will begin to cool off.

People in Suffolk have been enjoying the warm spring weather - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said temperatures this week have been "well above average" for March.

He said: "Normally we'd be looking at daytime temperatures of around 12C or maybe 13C (53-55F), Friday we've been looking at highs of 18C (64F) so well above average for the time of year for daytime temperatures. Night-time temperatures are more or less where they should be.

Mia enjoying the daffodils in Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I think we'll have another fine day across the region on Saturday but we're starting to pull in some stronger winds from the east to north-east, so I think over the weekend it will turn cooler, particularly on the coast, and I think we'll see more in the way of cloud coming along for Sunday.

A dog enjoys the weather in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Temperatures for Sunday will be around 14/15C (57-59F) so much nearer what they should be."

He added that fresher winds over the weekend will clear the air and reduce high air pollution levels in Suffolk.

Parts of the county are still currently experiencing high levels of pollution but levels are expected to decrease next week.

Richard and Brenda Austin enjoy the sunshine in Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Earlier this week, air pollution levels hit 10 on the 10-point Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) scale in the east of England prompting warnings for people with underlying health conditions.

Mr Garner said: "In terms of Friday and Saturday, we're looking at quite high levels of pollution, and there is a possibility that will affect people with breathing problems.

The warm spring weather is not here to stay, according to forecasters - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"But once we get into Sunday, we're looking at fresher winds, winds coming in from the North Sea as well which will bring cleaner air in. So from Sunday onwards, that shouldn't be a problem."