Warning of high pollen levels as warm weather set to return

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:40 PM May 13, 2022
A Generic Photo of woman sneezing at home on sofa, portrait. See PA Feature HOMES Allergies. Picture

Warning of high pollen levels in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: PA Images

Those who suffer from hay fever are being warned about the high pollen levels this weekend in Suffolk. 

The Met Office has warned that Suffolk will experience high levels this weekend. 

people with allergies are being urged to take extra precautions and keep inhalers on them at all times. 

Pollen is an extremely fine powder released by plants during their reproductive cycle which is spread by insects and the wind.

It causes irritation and inflammation in the two in ten who are allergic to it.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 23C this weekend with lengthy periods of sunshine and fresh breeze forecasted.

