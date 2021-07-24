Video
Thunderstorm warning as Suffolk braced for wet weekend
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Latitude Festival campers and holidaymakers in Suffolk could be set for a wet weekend as the heatwave dies down and thunderstorms threaten.
Weather forecasters have said showers are likely on Saturday afternoon, with the rain expected to continue into Sunday, when electric storms are also likely to hit.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Suffolk will be in place from 9am to midnight on Sunday.
This weekend is the first since 'Freedom Day', when almost all Covid restrictions were lifted as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
It will also be the first weekend of the summer break for pupils after Suffolk's school year officially ended this week.
Thousands of campers are in Suffolk this weekend for Latitude Festival, which is one of the first major events to return after Covid.
Met Office principal operational meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "The warnings in place over the weekend show a marked shift in the weather pattern for many southern areas as low pressure moves in, with potential impacts for business and the public.
"This more unsettled weather brings a risk of torrential downpours and flooding in some places.
"However, areas further north will cling on to see some fine weather through the weekend, although not quite as hot as recently."
