Thunderstorm warning as Suffolk braced for wet weekend

Video

Published: 10:47 AM July 24, 2021

Suffolk is expected to be wet this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Latitude Festival campers and holidaymakers in Suffolk could be set for a wet weekend as the heatwave dies down and thunderstorms threaten.

Weather forecasters have said showers are likely on Saturday afternoon, with the rain expected to continue into Sunday, when electric storms are also likely to hit.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Suffolk will be in place from 9am to midnight on Sunday.

E Anglia today: Heavy and perhaps thundery rain will spread north over Essex and parts of Camb/S Suff at first, but largely dry in the north. Sunny spells and isol showers later, with odd rumbles of thunder poss. Humid despite moderate easterly wind, highs of 22-24 C in any sun. pic.twitter.com/yZ00Yfiejk — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) July 24, 2021

This weekend is the first since 'Freedom Day', when almost all Covid restrictions were lifted as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Campers have arrived in Suffolk for Latitude Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It will also be the first weekend of the summer break for pupils after Suffolk's school year officially ended this week.

Thousands of campers are in Suffolk this weekend for Latitude Festival, which is one of the first major events to return after Covid.

Met Office principal operational meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "The warnings in place over the weekend show a marked shift in the weather pattern for many southern areas as low pressure moves in, with potential impacts for business and the public.

You may also want to watch:

"This more unsettled weather brings a risk of torrential downpours and flooding in some places.

"However, areas further north will cling on to see some fine weather through the weekend, although not quite as hot as recently."