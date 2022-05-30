What is the weather going to be like in Suffolk over the Jubilee weekend?

Many people will be out celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend - Credit: Andy Abbott

As we gear up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, people are keeping one eye on the weather forecast for the week ahead.

Weather experts are predicting a wet start to the week but come Thursday (June 2) the sun is expected to be shining.

There are hundreds of events organised to take place this week to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

With street parties and firework displays planned the weather is expected to stay dry for most.

Zoe Johnson, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "As the week goes on we are expecting to see a ridge of high pressure build so that tends to bring us drier and more settled weather.

"It will feel a little bit warmer on Thursday with plenty of bright or sunny spells and highs up to 20C.

"As we go into Friday it looks like it will stay dry but as we head into Saturday and Sunday there is the small chance of a few showers."



