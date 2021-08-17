News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cloudy week ahead in Suffolk before expected weekend showers

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:54 PM August 17, 2021   
Early morning on the Orwell.

Suffolk is set for a cloudy and wet week - Credit: citizenside.com

Forecasters are expecting another cloudy week in Suffolk before expected showers at the weekend.

Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday likely to be the sunniest day of the week with highs of 23C.

But forecasters have said the weather will then take a turn for the worst from Saturday, with the rain likely to last into next week.

There is even a small chance of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

However, the conditions are set to improve from next Tuesday as the showers make way for a week of sunshine.



Suffolk Live
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

