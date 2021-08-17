Cloudy week ahead in Suffolk before expected weekend showers

Video

Published: 1:54 PM August 17, 2021

Suffolk is set for a cloudy and wet week - Credit: citizenside.com

Forecasters are expecting another cloudy week in Suffolk before expected showers at the weekend.

Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday likely to be the sunniest day of the week with highs of 23C.

But forecasters have said the weather will then take a turn for the worst from Saturday, with the rain likely to last into next week.

There is even a small chance of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

However, the conditions are set to improve from next Tuesday as the showers make way for a week of sunshine.







