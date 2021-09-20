Dry weather to return after weekend flooding

Published: 10:36 AM September 20, 2021

The dry weather is expected to return after a weekend of torrential downpours - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Dry weather is hopefully set to return this week after torrential downpours at the weekend — but forecasters warn there is still a chance of some showers.

This weekend's heavy rain caused one road in a Suffolk village to become 'impassable' with six fire engines called to help deal with the flooding.

The weather today is generally expected to be cloudy, with the potential for some heavy and slow moving showers.

Those showers are expected to pass later in the day, with bright and sunny spells forecast for the west of the region.

On Tuesday there will be patches of mist first thing, followed by long sunny periods in the afternoon with highs of 21C.

The rest of the week is expected to be largely dry with the odd chance of a light shower.