Snow showers possible in Suffolk on Easter Monday

Published: 7:45 AM April 5, 2021

Weather forecasters have said there is a chance of snow falling in Suffolk on Easter Monday as temperatures plunge from the highs of last week.

Parts of the county could experience snowfall as early as late morning, with the chilly conditions set to last throughout the day.

It was only last week that the mercury hit 22C in Suffolk, with many families making the most of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the sunny weather.

East Anglia today: A cloudy start, with rain for a time, but this should soon clear to leave much of the day dry with sunny spells. Feeling cold, with highest temperatures around 7 C and a moderate to fresh north to northwesterly wind which will be strong around

the north coast. pic.twitter.com/cWIvvhUjR6 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 5, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week are set to be brighter than Monday - but rain is forecast for the upcoming weekend.