Snow showers possible in Suffolk on Easter Monday

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:45 AM April 5, 2021   
A snow blizzard sweeps Ipswich town centre as Beast from the East #2 empties East Angia's high stree

Snow could fall throughout Easter Monday in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Weather forecasters have said there is a chance of snow falling in Suffolk on Easter Monday as temperatures plunge from the highs of last week.

Parts of the county could experience snowfall as early as late morning, with the chilly conditions set to last throughout the day.

It was only last week that the mercury hit 22C in Suffolk, with many families making the most of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the sunny weather.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week are set to be brighter than Monday - but rain is forecast for the upcoming weekend.

