Snow showers possible in Suffolk on Easter Monday
Published: 7:45 AM April 5, 2021
Weather forecasters have said there is a chance of snow falling in Suffolk on Easter Monday as temperatures plunge from the highs of last week.
Parts of the county could experience snowfall as early as late morning, with the chilly conditions set to last throughout the day.
It was only last week that the mercury hit 22C in Suffolk, with many families making the most of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the sunny weather.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week are set to be brighter than Monday - but rain is forecast for the upcoming weekend.
