Day by day guide to Easter weather in Suffolk as highs of 20C expected

Suffolk is braced for a sunny Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with forecasters predicting highs of 20C in parts of the county.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest has said the four-day weekend is set to be dry and sunny before more "unsettled" conditions arrive at the end of next week.

Forecaster Chris Bell said coastal towns are likely to see cooler temperatures over Easter due to winds coming from the North Sea, with western parts of Suffolk likely to be warmer.

Temperatures could reach 20C in parts of the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Good Friday is set to see temperatures of up to 11C on coast, with the mercury potentially hitting 20C in areas around Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich is set to be slightly cooler with highs of 15C.

Saturday is set to be another warm day with highs of 19C inland, but conditions may start to cool off slightly on Easter Sunday.

Clouds are expected on Monday on what is expected to be the coolest day over Easter, though inland temperatures are still likely to reach the upper teens.

Mr Bell said: "Generally speaking, it will be a very nice Easter weekend. It does look as though it will be a bit more unsettled towards the end of next week."