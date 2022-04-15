News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Day by day guide to Easter weather in Suffolk as highs of 20C expected

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:40 AM April 15, 2022
People enjoying the sunny weather in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set for a bright and sunny Easter weekend - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is braced for a sunny Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with forecasters predicting highs of 20C in parts of the county.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest has said the four-day weekend is set to be dry and sunny before more "unsettled" conditions arrive at the end of next week.

Forecaster Chris Bell said coastal towns are likely to see cooler temperatures over Easter due to winds coming from the North Sea, with western parts of Suffolk likely to be warmer.

Maria and Anna Gornall enjoying the sunshine just days after Storm Darcy

Temperatures could reach 20C in parts of the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Good Friday is set to see temperatures of up to 11C on coast, with the mercury potentially hitting 20C in areas around Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich is set to be slightly cooler with highs of 15C.

Saturday is set to be another warm day with highs of 19C inland, but conditions may start to cool off slightly on Easter Sunday.

Clouds are expected on Monday on what is expected to be the coolest day over Easter, though inland temperatures are still likely to reach the upper teens.

Most Read

  1. 1 Did you see the military planes fly over Suffolk this morning?
  2. 2 Fuel protests hit East Anglian supplies more than other areas
  3. 3 Plans submitted for nine self-build homes in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Ranking League One home shirts from worst to first
  2. 5 Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man
  3. 6 Man in 4x4 attempts to steal caravan from driveway at west Suffolk home
  4. 7 Police officers spat at and kicked in 'shocking and disgusting' assault
  5. 8 Museum of East Anglian Life officially changes name to Food Museum
  6. 9 Police appeal after blackmail threat in west Suffolk
  7. 10 McKenna keen to fix Ipswich Town's 'TV curse'

Mr Bell said: "Generally speaking, it will be a very nice Easter weekend. It does look as though it will be a bit more unsettled towards the end of next week."

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A vehicle hit the railway bridge in Needham Market

Suffolk Live News

Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

Pubs

Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Perfect Home, Secret Location, ep3. Steve Jones, Tracy Boxcer, Keith Boxcer, Polly Boxcer / outside

Suffolk Live News

'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon