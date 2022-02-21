'Avoid piers and promenades': Warning as high tides expected

Flood alerts and flood warnings have been issued for parts of coast across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People have been told to avoid piers and promenades after strong winds and high tides are expected in Suffolk as a result of Storm Franklin.

Flood alerts and flood warnings have been put in places for most of the Suffolk coast today, Monday, February 21, with a yellow weather warning also still in place.

The Environmental Agency has said that flooding of homes and businesses is likely between 1pm and 5pm today in and around Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry.

The warning states that strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves, and spray overtopping on the coast.

Areas most t risk are Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry hamlet.

The detailed forecast has suggested that the tide will peak at 2.85 metres above average which is 1.06 metres above tide tables.

The public has been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

There is likely to be more further flood alerts as a result of Storm Franklin, which comes after high winds from Storm Eunice battered the county on Friday, bringing down trees across Suffolk.

The high winds are also causing travel disruption with Greater Anglia warning passengers to only travel today if their journey is absolutely essential due to high winds as a result of Strom Franklin.

The company will be running a very reduced service which could be disrupted by Storm Franklin at short notice.

Network Rail has kept the 50mph speed limit in place from Storm Eunice to ensure the railway runs safely.







