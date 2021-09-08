Suffolk basks in last of summer sun before cooler temps set in
The last of the hot summer sun was enjoyed by people in Ipswich today as temperatures look to get slightly cooler as we head into the weekend.
Weather forecasters have predicted sunny spells for a little while longer, but with the odd chance of showers, and have said the overall temperatures will feel cooler in the region.
Suffolk's mini-heatwave saw some parts of the region warmer than many European sun spots such as Athens.
Zoe Johnson from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Into tomorrow it will be a touch cooler as we have a bit of a change in the weather overnight tonight, so in the early hours of the morning we could see heavy showers coming through with the odd lighting strike.
"That will clear by the end of the morning leaving mostly sunshine throughout the rest of the day.
"Max temperatures for tomorrow could be around 26C which will be a touch cooler from today and that will be the case for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
"Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all fairly similar days with sunshine but some showers possible and temperatures should be in the low to mid 20s which is still above average for the time of year."
