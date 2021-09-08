Suffolk basks in last of summer sun before cooler temps set in

Published: 5:50 PM September 8, 2021

The last of the hot summer sun was enjoyed by people in Ipswich today as temperatures look to get slightly cooler as we head into the weekend.

Holly and Eric enjoying the hot weather - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Weather forecasters have predicted sunny spells for a little while longer, but with the odd chance of showers, and have said the overall temperatures will feel cooler in the region.

Katie and Bertie having a great time in the fountains on the Cornhill - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk's mini-heatwave saw some parts of the region warmer than many European sun spots such as Athens.

Zoe Johnson from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Into tomorrow it will be a touch cooler as we have a bit of a change in the weather overnight tonight, so in the early hours of the morning we could see heavy showers coming through with the odd lighting strike.

Layla and Mabel enjoyed the water fountains in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"That will clear by the end of the morning leaving mostly sunshine throughout the rest of the day.

"Max temperatures for tomorrow could be around 26C which will be a touch cooler from today and that will be the case for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Lucus enjyoing the fountains in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all fairly similar days with sunshine but some showers possible and temperatures should be in the low to mid 20s which is still above average for the time of year."

Sophia with Cloud enjoying the sunshine at Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



